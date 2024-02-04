Port Vale Seeks to Break Winless Streak Against In-Form Leyton Orient in League One Clash

On the 6th of February, 2024, the fields of Vale Park will witness a crucial League One encounter between Port Vale and Leyton Orient. With both teams eager to boost their standings, the match promises to be an intense battle.

Port Vale's Struggles

Port Vale's current form leaves much to be desired. They have not tasted victory in any of their four matches this year, the most recent being a 3-0 loss to Fleetwood. Sitting 20th in the league with 30 points from 27 games, they are a mere two points away from the relegation zone. Their inconsistent home record includes two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five home league games. Uche Ikpeazu, their striker, is set to miss the next 10 to 12 weeks because of shoulder surgery, adding to their woes. Mitch Clark, James Plant, and Ben Garrity are also sidelined due to injuries.

Leyton Orient's Winning Streak

Contrarily, Leyton Orient is on a roll with a seven-game unbeaten streak, comprising five wins and two draws. Their most recent victory was a 3-2 triumph over Carlisle United, positioning them ninth in the league. Their impressive away record includes just one loss in their last nine away league games, underpinned by four wins and four draws. However, they will be without forward Dan Agyei for the rest of the season and possibly, midfielder Max Sanders.

Head to Head Comparison

Despite their current struggles, Port Vale has had a good run against Leyton Orient in the past, boasting three wins in their last four matches at home, including a 3-2 victory in December 2021. This historical advantage could play a significant role in the upcoming clash. However, considering Leyton Orient's recent form, match predictions suggest a narrow 1-2 victory for the visitors.