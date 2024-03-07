Poppy Cleall to Miss Women's Six Nations Opener Against Italy After Two-Match Ban for Referee Incident

England's Red Roses will be without Poppy Cleall for their Women's Six Nations opener against Italy, following a two-match suspension due to foul language directed at a referee. The incident, which occurred during a Premiership Women's Rugby match between Saracens and Leicester, led to an upgraded yellow card for Cleall after a disciplinary hearing. This ban is part of the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) recent efforts to curb match official abuse, mandating additional sanctions for such behavior.

Incident Details and Disciplinary Actions

The controversy stemmed from a challenge during the match at StoneX Stadium, where Cleall was penalized and subsequently yellow-carded by official Nikki O'Donnell. Cleall's outburst was described as an 'instinctive reaction' to being hit in the face, a claim she made while arguing that her swear word was not intended for the referee. Despite her defense, the disciplinary committee imposed a two-match ban, with a conditional third match suspension reliant on Cleall conducting a presentation that underscores rugby's core values and the importance of on-pitch behavior.

Impact on Cleall and the Red Roses

The suspension sidelines Cleall for Saracens' upcoming match against Bristol Bears and England's Six Nations clash in Parma. The ban comes after Cleall was initially left out of John Mitchell's training squad in January, only to be recalled following a series of commendable performances. Cleall's absence poses a challenge for the Red Roses, particularly given her versatility on the field. Nonetheless, her potential participation later in the tournament remains hopeful, dependent on team selections and her return from suspension.

Broader Implications and Team Updates

This incident underscores the RFU's stringent stance against referee abuse, reflecting wider efforts to maintain discipline and respect within the sport. As the Women's Six Nations approaches, England's team dynamics could be further affected by Claudia MacDonald's neck injury, requiring a scan to determine its severity. Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs welcome back Maddie Fe'aunati, whose return bolsters the squad and highlights the potential shifts in team composition and strategy as the tournament progresses.

The situation with Poppy Cleall serves as a reminder of the high standards expected of professional athletes, particularly in their interactions with match officials. As the Red Roses prepare for their campaign without one of their key players, the focus shifts to how the team adapts and the message it sends about accountability and respect in rugby.