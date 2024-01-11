Popeyes Bets on Super Bowl LVIII: Free Wings on the Line

In a daring marketing move, Popeyes has announced a promotional event tied to Super Bowl LVIII. The fast-food chain has pledged to give out free wings if the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, or Philadelphia Eagles—three football teams with 'wings' in their name, logo, or mascot—win the championship.

Popeyes' 'Wings for Wings' Promotion

This bold promotional event, named 'Wings for Wings,' is part of the celebration for the launch of five new wing flavors: ghost pepper, sweet n' spicy, honey BBQ, roasted garlic parmesan, and signature hot. These flavors will be featured in Popeyes' debut TV advertisement during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Unlocking the Free Wings

As part of the promotion, customers are promised six free wings with any online or in-app purchase on February 13, a day known as Fat Tuesday. This offer stands for participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. The offer underscores Popeyes' New Orleans roots, given the city's tradition of celebrating Fat Tuesday as part of its vibrant Mardi Gras Festival.

Teams Tied to the Promotion

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles are the three teams connected to the promotion. The Ravens, having earned a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs, the Bills set to face the Steelers, and the Eagles securing a wild card spot to play against the Buccaneers.

Popeyes' Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff Klein, mentioned the promotion as a bet with fans. Should any football team with 'wings' in their name win the Super Bowl, customers will be rewarded with free new chicken wings. The announcement has added a layer of excitement to the Super Bowl, scheduled for February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with R&B artist Usher performing the Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music.