Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys

Pop icon and lifelong hockey enthusiast, at age 29, has partnered with the National Hockey League (NHL) and his own fashion brand, Drew House, to furnish a unique set of jerseys for the forthcoming NHL All-Star Weekend. The collaboration, which also ropes in Adidas, the official jersey partner of the NHL, is an audacious attempt to blend traditional sports attire with the flair of streetwear. The jerseys, available in four distinct hues, are a homage to the teams they represent and exhibit a large, doodle-like NHL logo, rendered in the distinctive style of Drew House.

Revolutionizing Sports Attire

The jerseys, available in blue, red, yellow, and white, are notable for their sizeable icons, one of the largest ever to grace an NHL jersey at 22 inches in height. Each jersey also carries a shoulder patch, symbolizing the player’s respective team. This creative venture is a testament to the singer’s broader love for the sport, and his commitment to infusing a youthful and culturally-relevant aesthetic into the tradition-steeped NHL.

A Milestone Collaboration

This collaboration marks the final All-Star partnership between the NHL and Adidas, as the league transitions to Fanatics as the new official on-ice uniform manufacturer starting in the 2024–25 season. The jerseys are available for purchase online and at select retailers, further extending the reach of this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Embracing the New and the Old

The singer, a fervent Toronto Maple Leafs fan, has previously joined forces with the NHL and Adidas to release a special reversible jersey for the Maple Leafs. His wife, model Hailey Bieber, has publicly voiced her support for this latest collaboration on social media. The NHL All-Star Weekend, slated for February, will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and will showcase a new 3-on-3 format and a Skills Competition with a grand prize of $1 million.