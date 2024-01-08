en English
Cricket

Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash

In a thrilling semi-final clash of the Ricky and Sons Business Enterprise Under-11 cricket tournament, the Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy cricket team clinched a significant victory, defeating Cotton Tree Cricket Club by 5 wickets. Held at the Chesney cricket ground, this exhilarating match saw Poonai Pharmacy rebound from a precarious situation of 34 for 5 in the 5th over to chase down a target of 91 runs with more than 8 overs to spare.

Unfolding the Thrilling Encounter

Despite an initial struggle, the game took a surprising turn with a strong sixth-wicket stand between Akeem Fraser and Justin Hicks. Fraser, who scored an invaluable 20 runs, and Hicks, with an unbeaten 25, turned the tables, leading Poonai Pharmacy to an unexpected yet glorious victory.

Earlier, Cotton Tree had won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they faced difficulty amassing a substantial total. Apart from Trandit Dhani’s top score of 17, their batsmen were dismissed for meagre scores. Justin Lachigadu and Jayden Ganpat, the standout bowlers for Poonai Pharmacy, took multiple wickets with impressive economy rates.

A Pioneering Event for BCB

The ongoing tournament is a trailblazing initiative by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), part of a more extensive developmental program for young cricketers. The board aims to introduce tournaments at various age levels up to under 23, fostering talent and grooming future cricket stars.

Awaiting the Grand Finale

The final match’s date and venue will be determined by the competition committee of the BCB. With the semi-finals wrapped up, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final showdown in this thrilling Under-11 cricket tournament.

Cricket Guyana Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

