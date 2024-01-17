Poole Town FC Secures Loan Extensions for Tshaka and Monk

Poole Town FC has successfully secured the loan extensions for two of its key players, Kaya Tshaka and Frankie Monk, from Eastleigh and Weymouth respectively. Tshaka, a midfielder who began his career at Southampton's academy, will continue to play for Poole Town until the culmination of the season. Since his loan began in December, Tshaka has made three appearances, including his debut game that ended in a 1-1 draw against Bracknell Town.

Monk's Extended Run with Poole

Frankie Monk, on the other hand, is a winger who previously showcased his talent at West Bromwich Albion's youth team. He will remain at Poole Town until February 12. During his tenure at the club, Monk has already made seven appearances and scored two key goals.

Past Experience and Future Games

Interestingly, both players have had previous loan spells at Bashley. Additionally, Tshaka has also played for Wimborne Town, which is part of the Southern League Division One South team. Poole Town's manager, Matt Tubbs, has had the opportunity to work with Monk during their time at Bashley.

The extended loan deals have been finalized ahead of Poole Town's forthcoming Southern League Premier South match against Swindon Supermarine. This crucial game will take place in Dorset on Saturday, January 20.