Sports

Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash

The British speedway season for 2024 is set to commence earlier than planned, with the Poole Pirates hosting their much-anticipated season opener against the Oxford Cheetahs on Good Friday, March 29. This announcement comes as the team gears up for their annual meet and greet event at Wimborne Road, inviting fans and media alike to interact with the Poole Pirates’ 2024 lineup on March 27.

An Exclusive Preview for Sponsors and Season Ticket Holders

The event is scheduled to start at 3pm, exclusively for sponsors and season ticket holders. Danny Ford, the Pirates promoter, states that this is an opportunity for formal introductions to take place ahead of a practice session on track at around 4pm. This will set the stage for the upcoming home game, providing a glimpse into the team’s preparations and strategy.

Rescheduling: Kyle Newman’s Testimonial

In a bid to avoid conflict with the SGB Premiership’s launch date, the first event of the year at Wimborne Road, Kyle Newman’s testimonial, has been moved from its original date on March 20 to March 13, kicking off at 7:30 pm. This marks the start of the British Speedway season a week earlier than initially planned. Ford expressed that the rescheduling was essential to ensure that more riders are available for Newman’s event.

Poole Pirates’ 2024 Lineup

The Poole Pirates have confirmed the addition of 29-year-old Danish rider Tobias Thomsen and 16-year-old Max Perry to their 2024 roster. The team is eager to hit the tracks and demonstrate their prowess, hoping to start the season on a high note with their first match against the Oxford Cheetahs.

United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

