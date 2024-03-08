Pontefract Racecourse Caps Prices to 2010 Rates, Unveils 2024 Season Discounts & Events

In a significant move towards affordability and inclusivity, Pontefract Racecourse has announced a price freeze on tickets for its 2024 season, reverting to 2010 rates for early bird bookings. Chief Operating Officer Richard Hammill emphasized the initiative's focus on alleviating financial pressures for racegoers amidst ongoing economic challenges, underscoring the venue's commitment to community support and value provision.

Strategic Pricing for Enhanced Accessibility

Understanding the economic strains faced by many, Pontefract Racecourse has strategically adjusted its pricing model to offer more accessible leisure options. Early bird bookings, available from December 1, feature discounted rates across all enclosures, with midweek meeting tickets maintaining their 2010 price point. Additionally, the racecourse introduces substantial pre-booking discounts, further lowering the financial barrier for enthusiasts and families alike.

Entertainment and Engagement: Beyond the Races

2024 at Pontefract extends beyond racing, with a packed agenda of entertainment and community engagement initiatives. Highlighted events include music nights featuring Bjorn Again and Definitely Mightbe, an autism-friendly 'Racing For Everyone' evening, and the family-centric Yorkshire Heritage Day. These events, alongside the innovative 'True Yorkshireman' package, underscore the racecourse's dedication to offering a diverse and inclusive experience.

Investing in the Future: Community and Inclusivity at Forefront

The racecourse's efforts to cater to a broad audience through thoughtful pricing and event planning reflect a deeper commitment to community values and inclusivity. With initiatives like an orientation tour for those new to racing and sensory spaces to accommodate guests with autism, Pontefract is setting a precedent for how venues can engage with and respect their patrons' diverse needs. The season's highlight, Ladies Day, promises to be a glamorous affair with a grand prize trip to Mauritius, further adding to the anticipation and excitement.

As Pontefract Racecourse gears up for its 2024 season, it stands as a beacon of how sports and entertainment venues can play a pivotal role in fostering community spirit, inclusivity, and affordability. With a keen eye on providing value and enriching experiences, the racecourse is poised to welcome a diverse audience, proving that the heart of Yorkshire racing beats strong with generosity and forward-thinking initiatives.