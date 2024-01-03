Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious

The second day of the Pondicherry Inter-District T20 tournament delivered a spectacle of runs and wickets, unfolding two gripping matches with Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) and Yanam XI (YXI) emerging as victors.

PSXI Triumphs Over MXI

In the day’s first clash, PSXI squared off against Mahe XI (MXI), where PSXI set a formidable total of 178/4. The driving force behind the impressive score was Srajan Khare‘s unbeaten 69 runs and captain Sivamurugan‘s handy 43. In response, MXI could muster only 98/9, with their captain Vijin A spearheading a futile effort. The match ended in an 80-run victory for PSXI, solidifying their place in the tournament.

Close Call Between YXI and PNXI

The second encounter saw YXI setting a modest total of 138/7. Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) took the field, gunning for the target. Despite a valiant 40-run performance by Vikram Kumar, PNXI fell short by a narrow margin of seven runs, handing YXI the win.

Individual Performances

The tournament so far has seen a surge of individual brilliance. Srajan Khare, with his 69-run performance, leads the most runs list. He’s followed by Ramakrishna Varma and Thamizh Azhagan, Vikram Kumar, and M Sivamurugan. The bowling department saw Rajakavi Rajagopal topping the wicket-takers list with seven scalps, including a five-wicket haul. M Mathan, Narayan, K Kishore Kumar, and Harshith S trail behind him.

The tournament continues to enthrall the audience with its display of raw talent and spirited performances, promising more cricketing action in the days to come.