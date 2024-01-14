Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite

Johnson Or, the chairman of the Sabah Polo Association, is debunking the stereotype that polo is a sport exclusively reserved for the upper crust by shedding light on its affordability. While acknowledging that polo does require financial investment, he emphasizes that the costs are not as steep as popularly perceived.

A Sport Rooted in Horseback Riding

At the heart of the game is horseback riding. Aspiring polo players must first master riding a horse. The upkeep of a horse, inclusive of stable charges, can round up to several thousand a month. While competitors typically bring their own horses to tournaments, citing the special bond between horse and rider, horse rentals are also an option.

Or’s Personal Journey with Animals

Or shared his personal journey with animals, recalling his childhood when he would ride his uncle’s cows, kindling his fascination for polo. He suggests that with Sabah’s expansive lands, the region is well-positioned to foster polo as a mainstream sport. The association welcomes individuals interested in learning about polo and potentially becoming active players.

Polo and the Royal Patronage

Or also noted that the sport, which involves scoring goals on horseback using a mallet, enjoys patronage from the former King of Malaysia. Alexander Yee, the honorary secretary of the association, explained that the cost of owning a polo horse in Sabah varies but averages between RM35,000 to RM70,000, with monthly expenses hovering around RM2,000. He also stressed that polo and horse riding could be within reach for the middle-income group, suggesting that the perception of the sport as expensive is more about unfamiliarity than actual cost.