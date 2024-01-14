en English
Malaysia

Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite

Johnson Or, the chairman of the Sabah Polo Association, is debunking the stereotype that polo is a sport exclusively reserved for the upper crust by shedding light on its affordability. While acknowledging that polo does require financial investment, he emphasizes that the costs are not as steep as popularly perceived.

A Sport Rooted in Horseback Riding

At the heart of the game is horseback riding. Aspiring polo players must first master riding a horse. The upkeep of a horse, inclusive of stable charges, can round up to several thousand a month. While competitors typically bring their own horses to tournaments, citing the special bond between horse and rider, horse rentals are also an option.

Or’s Personal Journey with Animals

Or shared his personal journey with animals, recalling his childhood when he would ride his uncle’s cows, kindling his fascination for polo. He suggests that with Sabah’s expansive lands, the region is well-positioned to foster polo as a mainstream sport. The association welcomes individuals interested in learning about polo and potentially becoming active players.

Polo and the Royal Patronage

Or also noted that the sport, which involves scoring goals on horseback using a mallet, enjoys patronage from the former King of Malaysia. Alexander Yee, the honorary secretary of the association, explained that the cost of owning a polo horse in Sabah varies but averages between RM35,000 to RM70,000, with monthly expenses hovering around RM2,000. He also stressed that polo and horse riding could be within reach for the middle-income group, suggesting that the perception of the sport as expensive is more about unfamiliarity than actual cost.

Malaysia
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

