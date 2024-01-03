en English
Nigeria

Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League

For over four decades, the Nanka Champions League has united Nanka indigenes from across Nigeria, fostering a deep sense of community through the universal language of football. A significant part of this unity can be attributed to one man, Polly Emenike, the long-term sponsor of the league. Recently, Emenike’s relentless dedication and commitment were recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and the Management of Rangers International Football Club (FC) of Enugu.

Emenike: A Pillar of Support

Emenike’s contributions to the Nanka Champions League and beyond have not gone unnoticed. His support has been instrumental in the league’s success, and he has been a consistent sponsor of the Anambra FA Cup for around two decades. Not just content with financial support, Emenike made a tangible impact by transforming the Nanka Erosion (NEROS) into a standard football stadium—a feat that earned him widespread recognition.

40th Edition: A Milestone and a Triumph

The 40th edition of the Nanka Champions League was a testament to the league’s continued growth and Emenike’s unwavering support. The Mkpor branch emerged victorious in a thrilling match held at NEROS stadium, winning a 1-0 victory against the Umuahia branch. The match saw the Nkwor team, who were the favorites, secure their sixth title win. This historic event was witnessed by none other than Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, adding to the significance of the occasion.

From Nanka to Rangers FC

The league’s impact extends far beyond Nanka. Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager of Rangers FC, lauded the Nanka Champions League’s role in football development. In a significant announcement, he revealed that the four top players from the competition would get a chance to try out for Rangers FC, ahead of the 2024/2025 season. This opportunity could prove to be a stepping stone in their careers, and it is a clear indication of the league’s quality and Emenike’s efforts.

Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

