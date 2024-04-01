Polish Fighters Dominate with Six Medals at IMMAF 2024 European Championships in Serbia

In the opening day of the 2024 IMMAF European Championships in Serbia, Polish fighters demonstrated their prowess, clinching a total of six medals out of 20 bouts. The tournament, which commenced on March 29th in Belgrade's Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall, witnessed intense competition among over 500 athletes from 35 countries.

Young Talents Lead the Charge

On March 30th, the focus was on the younger age groups, with competitors aged 12-13 and 14-15 taking the stage. Seven young fighters from Poland, selected by the MMA Poland Association, showcased their skills. Among them, Julia Lewandowska and Ksawery Mosing emerged victorious, claiming gold medals in their respective categories. Notably, Ksawery Mosing, already a world champion from 2023, continued his winning streak, while Julia Lewandowska added to her bronze medal from the previous year's tournament.

Medal Haul for Poland

Out of the 13 victories secured by Polish representatives, Antoni Bawor claimed silver, while Hubert Getka, Aleksander Kosna, and Dominik Sitko earned bronze medals. However, Dominik Sitko's promising run was cut short due to injury, sidelining him from further competition. The matches, each consisting of a single 4-minute round, showcased the tenacity and skill of Poland's young fighters.

Looking Ahead

As the championship progresses, attention turns to