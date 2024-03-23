Police Hunt for Trio After Allianz Stadium Bar Brawl

During Friday night's highly charged NRL derby between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, a brawl erupted, prompting a police manhunt for three individuals. The incident, which has grabbed headlines, occurred in the members' bar, further intensifying the already fierce rivalry between the two teams.

Escalation and Response

About 9:35 pm, amidst the fervor of the game, a confrontation broke out among four males who had ventured from their seats to the level 2 members' bar. The altercation, captured and circulated on social media platform X, showcased individuals in both teams' jerseys exchanging blows, cheered on by onlookers. The chaos persisted for several minutes before the participants dispersed, eluding police intervention.

Legal and Disciplinary Actions

In the aftermath, a 22-year-old man was apprehended outside the stadium, facing charges of affray based on police review of CCTV footage. His punishment extended beyond the legal realm, including a two-year ban from the stadium. He is scheduled for a court appearance in May, as authorities continue their effort to identify and locate the remaining individuals involved in the brawl.

Impact on the NRL Community

This incident not only highlights the passionate rivalry between the Rabbitohs and Roosters but also raises questions about security measures at sporting events and the potential repercussions for fan conduct. As the investigation unfolds, the NRL community watches closely, awaiting the results of the police's comprehensive CCTV footage review and the potential implications for fan engagement and stadium security protocols moving forward.