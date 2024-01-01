en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup

In a spectacular display of prowess on the tennis court, Poland has punched its ticket to the quarter-finals of the United Cup, with world number one, Iga Swiatek, leading the charge. Her straight-sets victory (6-2, 6-1) against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the singles match set the tone for the rest of the day. Swiatek then teamed up with Hubert Hurkacz to deliver an imposing 6-0, 6-0 victory in the mixed doubles match. This triumph more than made up for Hurkacz’s earlier singles loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and ensured Poland’s perfect finish in Group A.

Swiatek’s Stellar Performance

Swiatek’s performance was nothing short of astonishing, contributing significantly to Poland’s success in the tournament. She outperformed her opponent in the singles match, showcasing the skill that has earned her the world’s top ranking. The mixed doubles match, where she partnered with Hurkacz, was an absolute masterclass, with the duo securing a flawless victory. Emphasizing the value of the mixed doubles experience, Swiatek voiced her appreciation for the practice opportunity ahead of the Australian Open.

Other Key Matches

While Poland and Swiatek were stealing the show, other teams were also making their mark. Australia, led by Alex de Minaur, triumphed over the defending champions, the United States, with a similar 2-1 scoreline. Minaur clinched a victory over Taylor Fritz, and despite Ajla Tomljanovic’s loss to Jessica Pegula, Australia secured the win in the mixed doubles match, courtesy of the combined efforts of Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden.

Over in Sydney, France overcame Germany 2-1. Even though Alexander Zverev secured a win for Germany, it was not enough to maintain the lead after Caroline Garcia turned the tide against Angelique Kerber. Ultimately, the mixed doubles decider went in favor of France. Norway, propelled by Casper Ruud’s singles and mixed doubles victories, also triumphed over Croatia, ensuring their place in the quarter-finals.

0
Australia Poland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Subdued Session Expected for Market: Insights from The Motley Fool

By Geeta Pillai

Gridlock Grips Goolwa Beach: Holiday Traffic Chaos in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

World's Largest Solar and Battery Project to be Dismantled

By Geeta Pillai

2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard's Role in Blocking Carbon Trading

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Leaders' Futures Hang in Balance Amidst Political Challenge ...
@Australia · 51 mins
Australian Leaders' Futures Hang in Balance Amidst Political Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling
Fatal Train Collision Sparks Concern Over Transportation Safety in Bindarrah

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Train Collision Sparks Concern Over Transportation Safety in Bindarrah
Queensland’s Recycling Program Provides Cash Incentives to Foster Environmental Change

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland's Recycling Program Provides Cash Incentives to Foster Environmental Change
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family’s Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
1 min
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
2 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
2 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
2 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
6 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
6 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
7 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
7 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
9 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app