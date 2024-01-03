Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak

In a thrilling display of skill and coordination, Point Pleasant Beach emerged victorious over Keansburg in the Shore Conference ‘A’ Central Division basketball game, with a final score of 45-29. The game witnessed an exceptional performance from Lauryn Case and Kaitlyn Hard, both of whom scored 11 points each, thereby playing a pivotal role in propelling their team to victory.

Ending the Losing Streak

This triumph bore significant weight for Point Pleasant Beach, as it marked the end of their four-game losing streak, uplifting their season record to 3-5. Erin Frauenheim also stood out with her commendable performance, adding 10 points to the scoreboard for Point Pleasant Beach.

Strong Performance From the Start

The team demonstrated an undying spirit and relentless determination from the very beginning. They established an impressive lead of 17-8 by the end of the first quarter and maintained an 11-point advantage at halftime. Despite the mounting pressure, their unwavering focus in the second half enabled them to outscore Keansburg 23-18, thereby securing a comfortable win.

Keansburg’s Efforts

On the opposing side, Lindsay Rivera emerged as the top scorer for Keansburg with 12 points, followed by Gabriella Flanzbaum who contributed nine points. Despite their valiant efforts, Keansburg’s record fell to 3-4 following the loss, indicating a need for strategic reevaluation and enhanced teamwork for the forthcoming games.