en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak

In a thrilling display of skill and coordination, Point Pleasant Beach emerged victorious over Keansburg in the Shore Conference ‘A’ Central Division basketball game, with a final score of 45-29. The game witnessed an exceptional performance from Lauryn Case and Kaitlyn Hard, both of whom scored 11 points each, thereby playing a pivotal role in propelling their team to victory.

Ending the Losing Streak

This triumph bore significant weight for Point Pleasant Beach, as it marked the end of their four-game losing streak, uplifting their season record to 3-5. Erin Frauenheim also stood out with her commendable performance, adding 10 points to the scoreboard for Point Pleasant Beach.

Strong Performance From the Start

The team demonstrated an undying spirit and relentless determination from the very beginning. They established an impressive lead of 17-8 by the end of the first quarter and maintained an 11-point advantage at halftime. Despite the mounting pressure, their unwavering focus in the second half enabled them to outscore Keansburg 23-18, thereby securing a comfortable win.

Keansburg’s Efforts

On the opposing side, Lindsay Rivera emerged as the top scorer for Keansburg with 12 points, followed by Gabriella Flanzbaum who contributed nine points. Despite their valiant efforts, Keansburg’s record fell to 3-4 following the loss, indicating a need for strategic reevaluation and enhanced teamwork for the forthcoming games.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown

By Salman Khan

Gloria Govan Alleges Ex Matt Barnes Owes Over $250K in Child Support

By Salman Khan

Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap

By Salman Khan

WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased ...
@Sports · 5 mins
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased ...
heart comment 0
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller’s New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?

By Salman Khan

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda

By Salman Khan

Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Mombasa Stadium Renovation: A Pledge to Complete by 2024 Amid Cautious Optimism

By Salman Khan

Mombasa Stadium Renovation: A Pledge to Complete by 2024 Amid Cautious Optimism
St. Joseph’s Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

St. Joseph's Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
33 seconds
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
39 seconds
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
42 seconds
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
46 seconds
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
49 seconds
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
51 seconds
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
52 seconds
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
5 mins
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
15 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
24 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app