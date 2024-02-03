PM Modi Stresses on Sports as a Catalyst for Youth and National Development

In a stirring address at the Pali Saansad Khel Mahakumbh, an expansive sports event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role of sports in the development of the nation's youth and the country at large. He lauded the participants on their accomplishments and remarked that in sports, the outcomes are either a victory or a valuable learning experience.

Modi Highlights Government's Focus on Sports

During his video message, Modi stressed on the government's commitment to nurturing and promoting sports. He spotlighted the increases in sports budgets, the establishment of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and the creation of Khelo India centers that train thousands of athletes nationwide. He also hailed the notable success of Indian athletes in recent Asian Games.

Investments in Youth and Infrastructure

Modi outlined the youth-centric investments featured in the Union Budget, including a focus on infrastructure that benefits the youth. Among these initiatives are the announcement of modern train bogies and a fund for tax relief aimed at start-ups. The Prime Minister emphasized how these actions are testament to the government's dedication to empowering young citizens.

Development Projects in Pali

Further into his address, the Prime Minister mentioned the significant development projects taking place in Pali. He detailed upgrades to road construction, railway stations, and educational enhancements, including the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas, a passport center, and a medical college. He also commended the efforts of Pali's Member of Parliament, Shri P P Choudhary, for his contributions to these initiatives.

As he concluded his address, Modi reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to empowering its citizens, particularly the youth, through development actions that enable progress and prosperity, echoing his belief in the transformative power of sports.