Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers

When Plymouth-based coach and dad, Luke Riggs, noticed some of the children he trained donning worn-out or ill-fitting football boots, he took it upon himself to make a difference. In 2021, Riggs established the Plymouth Football Boot Bank, a charity dedicated to collecting and distributing second-hand football boots to families in need. Over the years, the initiative has expanded exponentially, with about 2,000 pairs distributed annually, marking a significant rise from the initial 10 pairs per month.

A Network of Support: The Plymouth Football Boot Bank

With a network of 70 collection bins scattered across Plymouth, the charity collects used football boots, refurbishes them, and redistributes them to children who need them the most. The process involves thorough cleaning and minor repairs if necessary. These efforts ensure that every child in the community, regardless of their financial situation, has access to quality sports footwear.

More Than Just Boots: Jumpers for Goalposts

Beyond just providing boots, Riggs embarked on another initiative, ‘Jumpers for Goalposts’, a free football coaching program for local children. This program has proven particularly beneficial for children from financially disadvantaged families and those dealing with behavioural issues. Through sport, Riggs not only gives these children access to physical activity but also instills in them values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

Backing from the Big Leagues

The charity has garnered support from notable figures in the football community, notably Hasney Aljofree, a former Plymouth Argyle player. Aljofree, who serves as an ambassador for the charity, lauds Riggs for his genuine efforts to support the community. Drawing from his own experience of receiving boots as a child, Aljofree understands the profound impact such a gesture can have on a young footballer’s journey. The efforts of the Plymouth Football Boot Bank and its supporters act as a powerful response to the escalating costs of sporting equipment, which has turned football, once a universally accessible sport, into a luxury for some families.