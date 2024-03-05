Plymouth Dad Wrestles for Neonatal Care: Charity Event to Support Hospital NICU

In an inspiring act of community service, Luke Robinson, a Plymouth father, alongside Ethan Oakeshott, has organized a unique charity wrestling event scheduled for March 9 at Saltash Social Club. The event aims to raise crucial funds for the Plymouth Hospitals Charity's Keep Me Close appeal, directly benefiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at University Hospital Plymouth. This initiative seeks to provide free accommodation for parents of premature or critically ill infants, ensuring they can stay close to their hospitalized children.

Wrestling for a Cause

The Tamar Community Wrestling (TCW), known for its community-centered family entertainment, will host its first-ever show featuring local talent from REACH Wrestling in Plymouth and notable wrestlers from across the nation. Among the headliners, Tate Mayfairs, the TNT world heavyweight champion, is set to face off against Toby St John, enhancing the event's appeal. The organizers, Robinson and Oakeshott, both wrestlers themselves, will participate in matches, contributing directly to the fundraiser's success.

A Personal Mission

Robinson's motivation for the event stems from a personal connection to the cause. Having spent time in NICU after his birth in the '90s, he recognizes the critical role the unit plays in supporting newborns and their families. Through this wrestling show, Robinson aims to give back to the community that once supported him, highlighting the event's significance beyond entertainment. The Keep Me Close appeal's mission to provide on-site accommodation for parents is a vital service, alleviating the financial and emotional strain during extended hospital stays. Currently, the facility can house only four sets of parents, underscoring the need for increased support and resources.

Joining Forces for the Community

The charity wrestling event not only showcases local athletic talent but also brings the community together for a noble cause. Attendees can expect an evening of high-energy matches, compelling storytelling, and the opportunity to contribute to a life-saving service. For those unable to attend, donations can still be made to support the Keep Me Close appeal, ensuring that every contribution helps keep families together during challenging times.

As the event approaches, Robinson and Oakeshott's efforts remind us of the power of community and the impact of combining passion with purpose. Their dedication to supporting premature and sick infants, along with their families, through this charity wrestling event, sets a commendable example of how individual initiatives can make a significant difference in the lives of many.