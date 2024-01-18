Pluto TV Unveils 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' Channel to Relive Memorable Moments

Pluto TV, in a unique initiative, has unveiled an exclusive channel 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' offering 24/7 streaming of archived Super Bowl games and associated specials. The channel, operational from January 18 until February 21, 2024, is designed to rekindle Super Bowl memories for football enthusiasts and initiate newcomers into the sport's rich tapestry.

Reliving Classic Super Bowl Moments

The NFL Super Bowl Classics channel will air sequential Super Bowl games, interspersed with Super Bowl-themed docuseries and highlights. These include 'History of the Super Bowl', 'Greatest Super Bowl Finishes', and 'Ranking Every Super Bowl MVP Performance'. The channel, however, will not feature Super Bowl I, Super Bowl II, and Super Bowl V games.

Exclusive Access on Pluto TV

Available exclusively on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices within the Sports category, the channel aims to enhance the Super Bowl viewing experience for fans. This initiative is a collaboration with the NFL and reinforces Pluto TV's existing 'NFL Channel', which features live game-day coverage, NFL game replays, and original shows.

Ramping Up for 2024 Super Bowl

The launch of the NFL Super Bowl Classics channel comes ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, slated to be broadcasted live on CBS and Paramount+ on February 11. A special kid-focused telecast will also be aired exclusively on Nickelodeon. This initiative not only enriches the pre-game build-up but also ensures that the Super Bowl's enduring legacy resonates with a global audience.