Pluto TV Unveils NFL Super Bowl Classics Channel Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

In a move that is set to captivate football enthusiasts, Pluto TV has announced the launch of a fresh channel, NFL Super Bowl Classics. Operational 24/7, the channel will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to relive past Super Bowl games and specials. Starting from January 18 and running through February 21, 2024, the channel promises to be a treasure trove of NFL history, catering to both veteran followers and newcomers to the sport.

NFL Super Bowl Classics: A Journey Through Time

The NFL Super Bowl Classics channel is designed to be a unique offering, featuring a lineup of sequential Super Bowl games, with the exception of Super Bowl I, II, and V. Interspersed among these games will be Super Bowl-themed docuseries and highlight reels, offering viewers a holistic view of the iconic event's history. Fans can expect to tune into programs such as the 'History of the Super Bowl,' 'Greatest Super Bowl Finishes,' 'Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time,' and 'Ranking Every Super Bowl MVP Performance.'

Accessibility and Coverage

The channel will be exclusive to the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category. This move is part of a broader effort by Pluto TV to engage fans and celebrate the legacy of the Super Bowl. Existing channels, such as the NFL Channel on Pluto TV, will continue to offer live game-day coverage, NFL game replays, and other original shows.

Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

This initiative comes as a precursor to the Super Bowl 2024, which is slated to be streamed on CBS and Paramount+ on February 11. A special telecast on Nickelodeon will also be available for younger audiences, making this year's Super Bowl a truly inclusive event. The NFL Super Bowl Classics channel, thereby, adds a new layer to the comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, enriching the experience for fans worldwide.