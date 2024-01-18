Pluto TV Introduces NFL Super Bowl Classics Channel: A Nostalgic Journey Through Football History

In an exciting revelation for football aficionados, Pluto TV has unveiled a NFL Super Bowl Classics channel. This exclusive offering will allow fans to immerse themselves in the rich history of Super Bowl games and specials. The channel will be accessible from January 18 to February 21, 2024, providing an intriguing journey through the annals of NFL history, replete with unforgettable Super Bowl moments.
A Treasure Trove of Super Bowl History
This unique initiative caters to both long-time fans and individuals new to the sport. It offers a chance to relive the most remarkable games and moments, all conveniently gathered in one place, and free of charge. The channel's lineup will sequentially broadcast every Super Bowl game, excluding Super Bowl I, Super Bowl II, and Super Bowl V. Interspersed with these games will be specials and Super Bowl-themed docuseries, including 'History of the Super Bowl', 'Greatest Super Bowl Finishes', 'Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time', and 'Ranking Every Super Bowl MVP Performance'.
Anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII
The launch of this new channel is seen as a strategic move to drum up excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. This much-anticipated event will be streamed live through CBS and Paramount+ on February 11. A special telecast for kids will also be available on Nickelodeon, ensuring that the thrill of the Super Bowl reaches fans of all ages.
Pluto TV and NFL: A Winning Partnership
The NFL Super Bowl Classics channel is the latest addition to Pluto TV's successful partnership with the NFL. It follows the launch of the 'NFL Channel' in 2019, which has since garnered a significant fan base. Exclusively available on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category, the new channel reinforces Pluto TV's commitment to offering unique, high-quality content to its diverse audience.