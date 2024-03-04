Plumpton Spring Raceday Celebrates Local Talent, Supports Injured Jockeys Fund

Small glimpses of spring were seen at Plumpton Racecourse, marking a day of celebration, competition, and charity. The six-race Spring Raceday card not only showcased the best local talent but also supported a noble cause, with the Injured Jockey Fund celebrating its 60th anniversary. The event kicked off with a charity horse hopper race, won by Harry Bannister, setting a positive tone for the day's races.

Highlight Races and Charitable Beginnings

The day began on a charitable note with a unique horse hopper race aimed at raising funds for the Injured Jockey Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting injured jockeys. Harry Bannister's victory in this opening event was a precursor to his subsequent win in The Crystal Services Mares' Novices' Hurdle, aboard 'Looking As You Are' for trainer Alex Hales and Gumbrills Racing Partnership. This race was just the beginning of a day filled with impressive performances and notable victories.

Noteworthy Performances

Tom Cannon and Duhallow Tommy repeated their success in The Dean Wilson LLP Handicap Steeple Chase, marking a triple win for Toby Lawes and Mr John Terry. Tom Bellamy's exceptional ride on 'I'm A Starman' in The Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Handicap Hurdle for owner and trainer Mark Rimell was a highlight of the day. 'Mr Freedom' lived up to expectations, winning The Howden Handicap Hurdle, the feature race of the day with a £20,000 prize pool, for Marc Goldstein, Sheena West, and The Affordable (3) Partnership.

Looking Forward to Cheltenham Preview Raceday

Among the day's winners, 'Born at Midnight' not only won the Best Turned Out award but also secured a victory in The William Hill £5 Free Bet For Cheltenham Handicap Steeple Chase under Harry Kimber, for trainer Bill Turner and owner Mr B.J. Goldsmith. 'Mi Sueno', ridden by Rob Hargreaves, clinched The William Hill Epic Value Handicap Hurdle in a thrilling finish for Paddy Butler and Mrs E Lucey-Butler. With eyes now turning towards the upcoming Cheltenham Preview Raceday, Plumpton stages itself as a pivotal platform for racing talent and charitable endeavors.

As the dust settles on a successful Spring Raceday at Plumpton Racecourse, the community looks forward with anticipation to the Cheltenham Preview Raceday. This event not only served as a showcase for local and visiting talent but also underscored the racing community's commitment to supporting its own through the Injured Jockey Fund. With thrilling races, charitable causes, and a community united by the love of the sport, Plumpton Racecourse continues to be a beacon for horse racing enthusiasts.