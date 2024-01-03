Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone

In a pivotal game that saw the return of injured players and a remarkable personal achievement, the Plum girls basketball team clinched a 53-43 victory over Woodland Hills. The triumph bolstered the Mustangs’ Section 1-5A record to an undefeated 3-0, marking a significant shift in momentum following a series of three consecutive losses last year.

Marston’s Milestone

Spearheading the Mustangs’ success was senior Megan Marston. Marston’s standout performance, which culminated in a game-high 25 points, not only propelled the team to victory but also allowed her to surpass the 1,000-point milestone in her varsity career. With a 3-pointer in the second quarter, Marston made history, a moment met with a pause in the game and well-deserved applause from the crowd. Despite a collision that left her with a bloody nose, Marston’s focus remained unwavering, prioritizing the team’s win over personal accolades.

Woodland Hills’ Valiant Effort

Despite the loss, Woodland Hills’ players put forth a commendable effort. Jhalynn Wilson led the Wolverines with 19 points, while Miley Young and Hope Hawkins also significantly contributed to the team’s performance. However, their combined efforts could not surmount Plum’s lead.

Game Dynamics

Both teams exhibited initial rustiness, marked by turnovers and missed opportunities. Yet, the Mustangs managed to pull ahead with a dominant third quarter. The Wolverines attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, reducing their deficit to 10 points. Despite their rallying efforts, Plum maintained their lead, securing the hard-fought victory.