Pleasure Ridge Park High School Girls Bowling Team Clinches Sixth State Title

Shattering records and expectations, the Pleasure Ridge Park High School (PRP) girls bowling team clinched their sixth state title at the KHSAA State Bowling Championships. This victory marks a momentous milestone for the team, who have reigned supreme in the championship since the sport's official recognition by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in 2012.

Victorious March Through the Championship

Displaying stellar performance and unyielding determination, the team, under the able guidance of coach Julie Nichelson, secured their latest victory with a 3-0 triumph against Boyle County in the final match held at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown. The road to the championship wasn't easy; it required defeating formidable opponents, including John Hardin, Tates Creek, and Johnson Central in the previous rounds.

A Blend of Skill and Talent

The team's roster presents a unique mix of experienced seniors, juniors, sophomores, a freshman, and a seventh-grader. This diversity not only showcases the blend of seasoned skill and emerging talent within the team but also underscores the inclusive ethos of the sport, which embraces players of all ages.

Legacy of the Champions

The championship success is more than just a win. It's a testament to the team's consistent performance and the seasoned guidance of their coach. Coach Nichelson, a stalwart in her field, has been at the helm for all six championship titles, a testament to her leadership and coaching prowess. The latest accomplishment adds another laudable chapter to PRP's athletic legacy, reinforcing its standing as a formidable force in high school sports.