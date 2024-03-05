Pleasant's Eighth Grade Girls Clinch Fourth MOAC Title, Defeat River Valley 32-25

In an electrifying Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship game this season, the Pleasant eighth grade girls basketball team mounted a remarkable comeback to defeat River Valley 32-25, securing their fourth MOAC title in middle school. This triumph marks another milestone for a team that has shown exceptional prowess across multiple sports, previously winning championships in volleyball and basketball at both seventh and eighth grades.

Path to Victory

The journey to the top for Pleasant's eighth grade girls basketball team was nothing short of spectacular. Under the guidance of coach Taylor Obenour, team members Dezi Harris, Emery Gorenflo, Lexi Hutchinson, Izzy Norris, Kaivyn Cocherl, Maddy Timmons, Elliana Burns, Carly Columber, Maddy O'Donnell, and Claire Sickmiller showcased determination, skill, and teamwork. Their victory over River Valley was not just a testament to their talent but also their resilience, coming from behind to clinch the title. This victory adds to their impressive record, having already secured the seventh grade volleyball championship in 2022, the seventh grade girls basketball championship in 2023, and the eighth grade volleyball championship in 2023.

A Season of Sportsmanship

While the Pleasant eighth grade girls basketball team's victory stands out, the sporting season also saw other noteworthy events. The first Presidents Day Paddle Battle pickleball tournament was held at Marion's Dayspring Wesleyan Church, sponsored by Rhema Academy. This event witnessed Jaiden Perez and Gael Gomez taking first place in the morning group, with other participants showcasing commendable skill and sportsmanship. Additionally, the 15th annual youth basketball tournament was hosted by Cardington for boys and girls in grades 4 to 6, further highlighting the region's thriving sports culture.

Looking Forward

The Pleasant eighth grade girls basketball team's victory is more than just a win; it's a symbol of their relentless pursuit of excellence and a beacon of hope for future generations. As these young athletes move forward, they carry with them not only their trophies but also the lessons learned on the court. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a reminder of the power of dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

As the community continues to support and celebrate these young champions, the future of sports in Marion looks bright. The success of the Pleasant eighth grade girls team, alongside the enthusiasm for events like the Presidents Day Paddle Battle and the youth basketball tournament, underscores the importance of youth sports as a catalyst for personal growth, community engagement, and the fostering of lifelong values.