PLDT Secures Top Spot with Farm Fresh Sweep in 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

ANTIPOLO CITY – In a dominant display of volleyball prowess, PLDT High Speed Hitters clinched a crucial victory over Farm Fresh, marking their ascent to the top of the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference standings. The intense match, held at the Ynares Center on March 23, 2024, ended in a straight-set win for PLDT, with scores of 25-9, 25-13, 25-21, propelling them to a 5-1 record and sharing the lead with Creamline.

Momentum Builds for High Speed Hitters

Under the guidance of coach Rald Ricafort, PLDT has been on a winning streak, with the team demonstrating exceptional form and teamwork. Following recent victories, including a nail-biting five-set win against Choco Mucho and a sweep over Capital1, the High Speed Hitters have showcased their determination and skill. Savi Davison, with an impressive 21 points, and Majoy Baron, named Player of the Game, were instrumental in securing the win against Farm Fresh, contributing significantly to the team's offensive and defensive efforts.

Challenging Moments and Team Resilience

Despite the comfortable margin in the first two sets, Farm Fresh posed a challenge in the third set, narrowing the gap to 23-21. However, PLDT's resolve did not waver, and Davison's back-to-back sharp kills sealed the victory. Coach Ricafort emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and avoiding complacency, a sentiment echoed by Davison, who stressed the team's focus on simplicity and control on their side of the court. The win reflects PLDT's cohesive team effort and strategic gameplay, setting a high standard for their forthcoming matches.

Implications for the League

This victory not only solidifies PLDT's position at the top of the standings but also sends a strong message to their rivals in the league. As the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference progresses, the High Speed Hitters' performance underscores their championship credentials and resilience under pressure. For Farm Fresh, now at a 2-4 record, the match serves as a learning experience and an opportunity to regroup and strategize for future encounters. As the competition intensifies, all eyes will be on PLDT's next moves and whether they can maintain their winning momentum.