Philippines

PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season

As the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season approaches, the PLDT High Speed Hitters are taking measured steps in preparing their new acquisition, Kim Kianna Dy, for the upcoming games. The seasoned volleyball player, often referred to as ‘KKD’, is currently on the mend following a knee injury she suffered in October while playing for her former team, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Recovery and Regrouping

PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort has been forthright about the team’s strategy, stating that they have no intention of rushing Dy’s return to full play. The nature of Dy’s knee injury has not been publicly disclosed, but it’s clear that both the player and the team are prioritizing her recovery.

New Additions to the Team

Kim Kianna Dy is one of three new players from the now-disbanded F2 team, joining the ranks of Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron. These new additions are expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the High Speed Hitters, who finished fifth in the 2023 2nd All-Filipino Conference. The team is hopeful that with these new members, they will be able to make a more significant impact in the postseason.

Anticipating a Strong Comeback

Dy, who is presently continuing her individual workouts, is scheduled to return to the Philippines from Japan within the week. Despite the physical setback, she remains eager to take on the challenges that lie ahead with her new team. She acknowledges the potential for personal growth and improvement, as she steps out of her comfort zone and into a new chapter of her volleyball career with the High Speed Hitters.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

