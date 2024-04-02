PLDT Dominates Akari, Climbs to Top with Creamline in 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA – In a display of sheer dominance, PLDT extended its winning streak to four matches after decisively beating Akari with scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 during the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. This victory not only showcased PLDT's formidable strategy and teamwork but also catapulted them to the top of the standings, sharing a 6-1 slate with Creamline. Majoy Baron and Savi Davison were the standout performers, contributing significantly to the team's triumph.

Strategic Superiority and Key Performances

PLDT's strategy was evident in their gameplay, particularly in the final frame where they pulled away with an 8-1 run, breaking a 7-7 deadlock. Majoy Baron's block point sparked the run, demonstrating PLDT's defensive and offensive strength. Savi Davison, alongside Kath Arado and Kim Fajardo, played crucial roles in securing the win, with Arado defending the turf with 17 excellent digs and Fajardo distributing 14 excellent sets. The synergy between the players under Coach Rald Ricafort's system was a key factor in their victory.

Akari's Struggle and Future Prospects

Akari, on the other hand, faced challenges in mounting a successful offense against PLDT's defense. No player from Akari managed to tally double digits, with Dindin Santiago-Manabat leading their scores at nine points. The absence of Ced Domingo due to a right knee injury also impacted their performance. This loss has pushed Akari to a 2-5 win-loss card, positioning them in a precarious situation for the remainder of the tournament.

Looking Ahead: Momentum and Challenges

The victory not only strengthens PLDT's position in the league but also boosts their confidence as they prepare for the latter part of the tournament. Coach Ricafort expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and is optimistic about carrying the momentum forward. The team aims to address and overcome complacency, which