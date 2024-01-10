en English
Football

Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
It was an evening filled with playful banter and surprising name-drops as football pundits Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Alex Scott, along with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, convened on CBS Sports to discuss their 2023 Team of the Year selections. The segment kicked off with a lighthearted game that saw each participant challenged to FaceTime the most famous person in their contact list. Carragher dialled up Sir Alex Ferguson, while Richards opted for football legend Thierry Henry. However, it was Alex Scott who stole the show, calling up British television personality Louis Theroux, leaving Bellingham and the rest of the panel in awe.

Unexpected Choices and Light-Hearted Banter

Caught by surprise, Carragher quizzed Bellingham about his own famous contacts, to which the young footballer playfully responded, ‘I couldn’t possibly reveal that.’ The game set the tone for the rest of the conversation, which was marked by good-humoured exchanges and friendly teasing.

Carragher Trolls Bellingham

One of the highlights of the evening was when Carragher, in a classic move of playful trolling, pretended to pick Bellingham for his Team of the Year, only to announce Declan Rice’s name instead. The room erupted in laughter as Bellingham took the joke in stride, clearly enjoying the camaraderie of the panel.

Continued Banter and Team Selections

As the discussion moved on to actual team selections, Bellingham seized the opportunity to return the favour. He pointed out the lack of pace in Carragher’s forward selections, a witty retort that maintained the light-hearted atmosphere. The segment was a perfect illustration of the rapport shared by the panel, a blend of sport, humour, and high spirits that made for engaging viewing.

Throughout the evening, the panel also touched upon Bellingham’s impressive performance on the pitch and the bright start his teammate Rice has had at Arsenal. The conversation also veered towards Euro 2024 and the stellar line-up of the England team, including the likes of Bellingham and Harry Kane. But it was the banter that took centre stage, reminding viewers that beyond the intensity of the game, football is also about camaraderie and shared laughter.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

