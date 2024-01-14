en English
Sports

Player Transfers Surge at Alabama: Watson Joins Texas A&M

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Player Transfers Surge at Alabama: Watson Joins Texas A&M

The University of Alabama, a powerhouse in collegiate football, recently found itself in a whirlwind of change. The retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban and the subsequent appointment of Kalen DeBoer as their new head coach has triggered a wave of player transfers. Among the latest departures are freshman cornerbacks Dezz Ricks and Antonio Kite, and wide receiver Isaiah Bond, all entering the transfer portal post DeBoer’s official hire.

Watson Joins Texas A&M

One notable mover in this transfer tide is Watson, who has chosen to shift his allegiance to the Texas A&M Aggies. Watson’s move to Texas A&M is influenced by a significant connection with the Aggies’ quarterback Jaylen Henderson. Both Watson and Henderson were teammates during their time at Fresno State, forging a rapport that will now be reignited on Texan turf.

Watson’s Time at Fresno State

Watson’s stint with the Fresno State Bulldogs saw him achieve 56 receptions, 592 yards, and four touchdowns across three seasons. Particularly, his junior season in 2023 marked a significant uptick in his performance, where he scored all his career touchdowns and a lion’s share of his yards.

Transfer Portal: Texas A&M’s Recruiting Tool

Texas A&M’s head coach Mike Elko has shown prowess in leveraging the transfer portal to fortify his team’s roster. Watson’s move is a testament to this strategy, joining 21 other players who have been successfully recruited through the portal. This strategic recruitment has propelled Texas A&M to the second rank nationally according to 247Sports. Among the recent additions to the Aggies’ roster is Garrett Miller, a former Purdue tight end, who, much like Watson, brings a strong mix of receiving skills and blocking abilities to the team.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

