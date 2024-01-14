Player Transfers Surge at Alabama: Watson Joins Texas A&M

The University of Alabama, a powerhouse in collegiate football, recently found itself in a whirlwind of change. The retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban and the subsequent appointment of Kalen DeBoer as their new head coach has triggered a wave of player transfers. Among the latest departures are freshman cornerbacks Dezz Ricks and Antonio Kite, and wide receiver Isaiah Bond, all entering the transfer portal post DeBoer’s official hire.

Watson Joins Texas A&M

One notable mover in this transfer tide is Watson, who has chosen to shift his allegiance to the Texas A&M Aggies. Watson’s move to Texas A&M is influenced by a significant connection with the Aggies’ quarterback Jaylen Henderson. Both Watson and Henderson were teammates during their time at Fresno State, forging a rapport that will now be reignited on Texan turf.

Watson’s Time at Fresno State

Watson’s stint with the Fresno State Bulldogs saw him achieve 56 receptions, 592 yards, and four touchdowns across three seasons. Particularly, his junior season in 2023 marked a significant uptick in his performance, where he scored all his career touchdowns and a lion’s share of his yards.

Transfer Portal: Texas A&M’s Recruiting Tool

Texas A&M’s head coach Mike Elko has shown prowess in leveraging the transfer portal to fortify his team’s roster. Watson’s move is a testament to this strategy, joining 21 other players who have been successfully recruited through the portal. This strategic recruitment has propelled Texas A&M to the second rank nationally according to 247Sports. Among the recent additions to the Aggies’ roster is Garrett Miller, a former Purdue tight end, who, much like Watson, brings a strong mix of receiving skills and blocking abilities to the team.