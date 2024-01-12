Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United

In an electrifying football match at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United carved out a thrilling 3-2 victory against Rivers United. Despite being reduced to ten men following a red card shown to Moses Adikwu, Plateau United displayed a character of resilience and determination that kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

Hard-Fought Victory

The match, which took place on a Wednesday, was a rescheduled fixture that had everyone riveted from the start. Plateau United’s goals were a testament to their aggressive play and tactical prowess. Yakubu Adams, Albert Hilary, and Muhammad Umaru found the back of the net, giving Plateau United the edge over Rivers United, who could only respond with goals from Andy Okpe and Endurance Ebedibiri.

Overcoming the Odds

Even after Moses Adikwu’s dismissal in the second half, Plateau United did not let the numerical disadvantage deter them. They held onto their lead, displaying an excellent defense strategy and team coordination. Their victory was a clear demonstration of their willpower and tenacity, which was highly praised by their technical adviser, Mbwas Mangut.

Rising in the Ranks

With this victory, Plateau United ascended to the fifth position in the league standings, accumulating a total of 28 points. Their performance has set the stage for their next league match, where they are set to host Enyimba on the following Saturday. This win has certainly boosted their morale and given them the momentum they need to face the challenges ahead.