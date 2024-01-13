en English
Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season

In the tumultuous landscape of the 2023-24 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged with the highest total fines, a staggering $478,091, as revealed by an analysis from MyBettingSitesCanada. This financial liability was followed by the Baltimore Ravens, who accrued $321,789 in fines. Other teams like the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks also faced considerable monetary penalties. In stark contrast, the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the lowest fines of $61,950, painted a different picture, as did the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers with their relatively lower fine totals.

A Season of Fines

Throughout the season, the total fines crossed the $5 million mark. This sum, vast as it is, will not burden the teams’ coffers but will instead be channeled towards NFL charities. The beneficiaries include the Professional Athlete Foundation and the NFL Foundation. The fines, an inevitable corollary of the sport’s nature, are the result of certain plays leading to fouls. The NFL and its vast fan base naturally expect players to adhere to the rules, yet infractions inevitably occur.

The Case of the New York Jets

One such incident involved New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Initially, the NFL fined Hall $43,709 for lowering his helmet during a run against the Atlanta Falcons. However, the NFL and Roger Goodell later rescinded this fine. Other players, such as Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman and fullback Keith Smith, also found themselves on the receiving end of significant fines for on-field conduct.

Infractions and Their Impact

These penalties highlight the NFL’s continued crackdown on the ‘impermissible use of the helmet’ in football games. Notwithstanding the fines, Hall, the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, had an impressive season with 1,585 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. Despite suffering from injuries to key players, the New York Jets finished the season 7-10, securing third place in the AFC East.

Analysis NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

