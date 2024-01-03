Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins ‘The Chief’ Award for Media Cooperation

In a heartening revelation, Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback, Patrick Peterson, has been bestowed with “The Chief” award, honoring his exceptional cooperation and relationship with the local media during the 2023 season. This accolade, named in respect of Steelers’ founder Art Rooney Sr., popularly known as “The Chief”, is an annual award conferred to a Steelers player who stands out, not only in his game but also for his personality and rapport with the media.

Patrick Peterson: A New Addition with Impact

Peterson, a recent addition to the team, achieved not just for his fantastic game but also his off-field persona. After signing a two-year deal in free agency, Peterson has left a positive imprint on the field and beyond. His warm personality, combined with a deep understanding of the media’s role, has made him easily approachable and a go-to source of intriguing quotes.

Award Legacy and Peterson’s Media Savvy

“The Chief” award has a prestigious history with past winners including heavyweights such as Ben Roethlisberger and Cameron Heyward. Mason Cole had the honor of receiving the award in the previous season. Peterson’s media savviness can be attributed to his experience as a podcast host for “All Things Covered” alongside former Steelers’ cornerback Bryant McFadden.

Peterson’s Performance On-Field

On-field, Peterson’s performance has been equally notable. He played in every game this season, starting all but one, and has two interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups. His contribution to the team’s performance has been significant, further enhancing his value.

As the latest recipient of “The Chief” award, Peterson continues to uphold the spirit of cooperation with the media, embodying the qualities of Steelers’ founder, Art Rooney Sr., and making a name for himself both on and off the field.