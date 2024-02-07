Pittsburgh Steelers Bolster Linebacker Depth with Markus Golden Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers' calculated gamble has paid off as they welcome veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year deal at a veteran benefit rate of $1.165 million. Yet to celebrate his 33rd birthday in March, Golden's performance in the 2023 season was a testament to his undiminished football mettle, with three sacks and 13 pressures in a mere 230 snaps to his credit.

Unyielding Performance

His relentless display, particularly in the climactic trio of games, including the playoffs, was a sight to behold. Golden contributed eight pressures and two sacks, reinforcing his position as an integral part of the Steelers' defense. The Steelers boast of a formidable outside linebacker trio with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. However, the looming possibility of Golden's exit as a free agent has cast a shadow over the team's depth in this position.

A Valuable Asset to the Team

While Jeremiah Moon is another card up the Steelers' sleeve as an outside linebacker, Golden's vast experience and pass rushing prowess arguably make him an invaluable asset for the team's defense. The suggestion to retain Golden for another year could be a sagacious move for the Steelers, especially given his affordable cost and the team's ambition for a Super Bowl run.

The Decision Makers

The final call rests in the hands of Steelers GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl. They bear the responsibility of weighing the merits of keeping Markus Golden against the potential benefits of other roster-building strategies. Despite the challenges, the signing of Golden is a testament to the Steelers' commitment to maintaining a robust lineup, elevating their outside linebacker position from a concern to a strength.