Pittsburgh Pirates Sign High-Profile International Prospects, Bolstering Minor League System

The Pittsburgh Pirates have once again shown their commitment to fostering international talent, signing a wave of prospects during Major League Baseball's international signing period. The roster of new additions includes several high-profile players from countries such as the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, and Colombia, with two Dominican teenagers - Brailyn Brazoban and Abdiel Feliz - standing out as key acquisitions.

Advertisment

Brailyn Brazoban and Abdiel Feliz: Future Stars

Brazoban, an 18-year-old outfielder, and Feliz, a 17-year-old shortstop, are not just any signings. They are ranked among the top 50 international prospects by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Brazoban has gained attention for his power hitting and defensive capabilities, securing the No. 12 spot by Baseball America and No. 38 by MLB Pipeline. Feliz, on the other hand, has been lauded for his athleticism and defensive prowess, ranking No. 32 by Baseball America and No. 50 by MLB Pipeline.

Training with Legends

Advertisment

Feliz's development has been further enriched by training sessions with none other than former major league pitcher Bartolo Colon. This mentorship could potentially shape the young shortstop's future trajectory in professional baseball.

Other Notable Signings

In addition to Brazoban and Feliz, the Pirates have also signed Dominican shortstop Kendrick Herrera and Venezuelan right-handed pitcher Irwin Ramirez. Both players have been ranked within the top 100 prospects by Baseball America. The Pirates' international roster has been further bolstered by players from countries like Cuba and Colombia, showing the team's commitment to finding talent beyond domestic borders.

With a substantial international bonus pool of $7,114,800, the Pirates have shown serious intent in investing in international talent. This follows a trend of recent years where the team has signed players like Korean right-hander Jun-Seok Shim and Dominican shortstop Yordany De Los Santos, all of whom are currently ranked among the Pirates' top 25 prospects by MLB Pipeline.

These signings mark a strategic shift in the Pirates' approach, focusing on international talent to bolster their minor league system and potentially their major league ranks in the future. As the signing period is open until December 15, more updates are expected on the horizon, further strengthening the Pirates' international scouting and player development prowess.