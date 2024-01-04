Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure

The Pittsburgh Pirates, after an optimistic end to the 2023 season, face a myriad of offseason concerns. Despite a respectable 37-35 record and the promise of a youthful core, they grapple with the impact of star player Oneil Cruz’s injury, the depth of their starting rotation, and the competitiveness of division rivals. Key issues include the potential trade of minor league talents, uncertainty over Cruz’s health, and pressure induced by significant moves made by other teams in the division.

Starting Rotation Woes

The Pirates have been dealing with concerns over their pitching depth. The return of Andrew McCutchen and the acquisition of Marco Gonzales and Martin Perez have not fully allayed fears in the wake of Johan Oviedo’s upcoming season miss. Oviedo, who made a significant contribution in 2023 with a 4.31 ERA over 177.2 innings and a .238 batting average against, is undergoing a lengthy rehab post Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. The potential involvement of pitchers like Tyler Glasnow, Chris Sale, Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber, Jesús Luzardo, and Dylan Cease in trade rumors and free agency moves has added to the insecurities.

Catching Position Conundrum

The catching position at the Pirates has been a topic of debate. The primary options include Jason Delay, Henry Davis, and Ali Sanchez. However, with no clear frontrunner, this position poses questions about the team’s strategy and potential future moves.

Financial Implications and Division Rivalry

The recently inked TV deal has also raised queries about its impact on the Pirates’ finances and payroll. As division rivals Cardinals, Cubs, Reds, and Brewers make significant strides in their offseason strategies, the Pirates are under pressure to demonstrate a commitment to compete. The team’s approach to PiratesFest will be closely watched to gauge their offseason performance and perceived competitiveness.