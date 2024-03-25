Pittsburgh Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan Sidelined by Hip Injury for 2024 Season Opener

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- In a significant blow to the Pittsburgh Pirates, South Korean utility player Bae Ji-hwan will miss the start of the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season due to a left hip flexor injury. The announcement was made just days before the season's opening, with Bae being excluded from the Pirates' Opening Day roster.

Impact on Team and Player

Bae's absence from the field is a setback for the Pirates, who have valued his versatility in playing multiple positions. During the 2023 season, Bae showcased his skills at second base, shortstop, and center field, making a significant contribution to the team. His performance was highlighted by leading the team with 24 steals, despite a batting average of .231. Bae's injury not only affects the team's dynamic but also halts the momentum he had been building in his MLB career.

Rehabilitation and Recovery

Since sustaining the injury in early March, Bae has not participated in any spring training games. His last appearance was on March 5, where he managed to make an impact despite the looming injury. Currently, Bae is undergoing a running progression as part of his rehabilitation, though the timeline for his return remains uncertain. The Pirates and their fans are hopeful for a swift recovery, anticipating Bae's return to the field and his continued contribution to the team's success.

Looking Forward

The Pittsburgh Pirates and their supporters are keenly feeling the absence of Bae Ji-hwan as the 2024 season commences. His injury underscores the unpredictable nature of sports and the challenges teams face in maintaining player health. As Bae works towards his recovery, the Pirates will need to adapt and find ways to fill the void left by his absence. The team, along with its fans, eagerly awaits the return of a fully recovered Bae Ji-hwan, whose versatility and skill set promise to play a crucial role in the Pirates' future endeavors.