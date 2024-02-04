Pittsburgh Penguins Sign Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added a new name to their roster, signing forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract worth $1.6 million. A former fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi joins the Penguins after a fluctuating stint with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Puljujarvi's NHL Journey

Despite showing promise at the start of his career, Puljujarvi struggled to find consistent production in the NHL. His performance led to questions about his fit with the Oilers, and later with the Hurricanes. However, his recent form in the AHL, recording nine points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games, shows a promising return to form.

A Low-Risk Investment

The deal with the Penguins is seen as a low-risk investment, with a modest cap hit that won't strain the team's salary structure. The team, known for revitalizing the careers of players who struggled elsewhere, is looking to tap into Puljujarvi's potential. His contract carries an average annual value of $800,000, demonstrating the Penguins' belief in his potential.

A New Chapter in Pittsburgh

The Penguins hope that a change of scenery and the opportunity to play with some of the league's top talents, like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, will help Puljujarvi reach the high expectations set for him when he was drafted. The 25-year-old Finnish winger's journey in Pittsburgh begins with hopes of rediscovering his form and fulfilling his potential as one of NHL's top prospects.