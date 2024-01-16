Pittsburgh Penguins: Roster Changes, Waivers, and Potential Call-Ups

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for an imminent two-game road trip, with potential roster changes on the horizon. Radim Zohorna, who initially impressed audiences with five points in his first nine NHL games this season, has found himself on waivers after his performance faltered, leading to reduced playing time and even being a healthy scratch.

Advertisment

Cap Space and Potential Call-Ups

Currently, the Penguins are carrying 14 forwards and six healthy defensemen. Zohorna's departure could open up valuable cap space, potentially allowing the team to bring up an extra defender from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. This strategic move comes at a time when winger Reilly Smith remains on the active roster, despite not having been officially moved to the injured reserve (IR). The team would gain significant room for multiple call-ups if Smith is placed on long-term IR.

A Prospect on the Rise

Advertisment

One player who has caught the eye of many is prospect Sam Poulin. The young player has been making a name for himself in the AHL, with consecutive goals in four games. His performance has not gone unnoticed, and he could be one of the potential call-ups the Penguins are considering.

Upcoming Decisions

With the team's inactive week currently in progress, the management is working diligently on roster adjustments. The final lineup changes are expected to be announced shortly, marking an important period for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they strategize for their upcoming games and potential long-term plans.