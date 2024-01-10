Pittsburgh Panthers’ Coach Jeff Capel Talks Post-Loss Strategies and Player Performance

In a game that saw the Pittsburgh Panthers lose to No. 11 Duke with a score of 75-53, head coach Jeff Capel expressed his disappointment, yet underscored the effort his team put forth on the court. Despite the loss, he praised his players for their tenacity and the crowd for their unwavering support.

Capel’s Take on the Game

Capel acknowledged the exceptional performance of Duke, particularly in their shooting game. He held himself accountable for the Panthers’ lack of organization and preparation, emphasizing the need for his team to learn from this experience and improve. He singled out Duke’s Kyle Filipowski for his unique combination of size, skill, and shooting ability, which presented a significant challenge for the Panthers.

Focus on Improvement

Rejecting the idea of ignoring the game’s footage, Capel stressed the importance of using it as a teaching tool. He highlighted the need to increase scoring opportunities by driving the ball more and touching the paint. Capel also recognized Duke’s dominance in rebounding and their effective defensive strategy, which had a significant impact on Pitt’s performance.

Player Performance and Future Plans

Capel acknowledged the return of player Ish to the court, though he appeared rusty after being sidelined. He reiterated his commitment to teaching and building a winning culture within his team, emphasizing the importance of developing and reinforcing positive habits. Despite the loss, Capel remains focused on the future, using every moment as an opportunity for growth and development.