en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students

In a heartwarming display of community collaboration towards a noble cause, a non-profit organization, local businesses, and educational foundations have gifted the kindergarten students of Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 with 24 balance bikes. The principal of the school, Qualisha Zyhier, has expressed great enthusiasm over the initiative. She sees it as a unique and significant addition to their educational programs.

A Triumphant Partnership

To make this initiative possible, MedExpress joined forces with All Kids Bike and the Strider Education Foundation. Their shared goal was to grant young children the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike while fostering their physical health and development. The joint effort symbolizes a new era of cooperation between non-profit organizations, businesses, and educational institutions.

Unbridled Joy and Excitement

The donation was met with sheer joy and anticipation, culminating in a big reveal party at the school. As the young students received their new bikes, their faces lit up with excitement. The event served as a beautiful testament to the impact of community efforts on the lives of our young ones, instilling in them a sense of wonder and delight.

A Tribute to a Visionary

This initiative was also a touching tribute to Ken Lukitsh, a former gym teacher at the school who had been an advocate for children’s physical education. Unfortunately, Mr. Lukitsh passed away suddenly, but his spirit lives on. His widow, Sharon Lukitsh, was present at the event, expressing her belief that he would have been thrilled to see the children receive the bikes. His legacy continues to influence and inspire the school community in their commitment to promoting physical education among students.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow's Leaders
In the heart of Montgomery, Alabama, where history echoes the struggle for justice and equality, stands a beacon of transformative education – the Valiant Cross Academy. Founded in 2015 by brothers Anthony and Fred Brock, this faith-based private school for boys of color has burgeoned from a modest thirty students to a robust 210, spanning
Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow's Leaders
Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School's Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing
20 mins ago
Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School's Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing
Indianapolis Public Schools to Host 'Prepping for Success: The 3E's & College Prep' Workshop
23 mins ago
Indianapolis Public Schools to Host 'Prepping for Success: The 3E's & College Prep' Workshop
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
9 mins ago
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
12 mins ago
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
13 mins ago
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
23 seconds
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
25 seconds
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
53 seconds
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
1 min
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
2 mins
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
2 mins
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
2 mins
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
3 mins
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
4 mins
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app