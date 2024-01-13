Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students

In a heartwarming display of community collaboration towards a noble cause, a non-profit organization, local businesses, and educational foundations have gifted the kindergarten students of Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 with 24 balance bikes. The principal of the school, Qualisha Zyhier, has expressed great enthusiasm over the initiative. She sees it as a unique and significant addition to their educational programs.

A Triumphant Partnership

To make this initiative possible, MedExpress joined forces with All Kids Bike and the Strider Education Foundation. Their shared goal was to grant young children the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike while fostering their physical health and development. The joint effort symbolizes a new era of cooperation between non-profit organizations, businesses, and educational institutions.

Unbridled Joy and Excitement

The donation was met with sheer joy and anticipation, culminating in a big reveal party at the school. As the young students received their new bikes, their faces lit up with excitement. The event served as a beautiful testament to the impact of community efforts on the lives of our young ones, instilling in them a sense of wonder and delight.

A Tribute to a Visionary

This initiative was also a touching tribute to Ken Lukitsh, a former gym teacher at the school who had been an advocate for children’s physical education. Unfortunately, Mr. Lukitsh passed away suddenly, but his spirit lives on. His widow, Sharon Lukitsh, was present at the event, expressing her belief that he would have been thrilled to see the children receive the bikes. His legacy continues to influence and inspire the school community in their commitment to promoting physical education among students.