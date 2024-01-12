Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships

The University of Pittsburgh wrestling team, currently ranked 17th, is bracing for a rigorous weekend. They first host the 7th ranked Oklahoma State team before heading to duel with the 5th ranked Iowa State. This challenging lineup is seen as a strategic move by Pitt coach Keith Gavin. He believes these tough matches will help his team gear up for the national championships, making them more adept and ready for success in the postseason.

Testing the Mettle of Nationally Ranked Starters

Pitt boasts nine nationally ranked starters who will be put through the wringer this weekend. Interestingly, all of Oklahoma State and Iowa State’s projected starters also hold national rankings. This head-to-head of nationally ranked athletes is expected to make for some intense and exciting matches. Among the promising young wrestlers in Pitt’s lineup is redshirt freshman Dayton Pitzer. Currently ranked 9th as a heavyweight, Pitzer is projected to face top-ranked opponents from both visiting teams.

Honoring Past Achievements, Gearing Up for Future Success

In addition to the gripping matches, Pitt will be taking time to honor their recent national champion, Nino Bonaccorsi, during the Oklahoma State dual. This event is a testament to Pitt’s wrestling achievements and a nod to their aspirations for continued success. The matches against Oklahoma State and Iowa State are not just competitions; they are seen as an opportunity for growth and improvement. Coach Gavin emphasizes the importance of tough experiences in achieving national recognition and success.

Key Matchups and Intriguing Prospects

Among the key matchups to watch out for are No. 8 redshirt senior Holden Heller facing off against Oklahoma State’s No. 2 redshirt senior Izzak Olejnik at 165 pounds. Also, No. 18 redshirt first-year Vinnie Santaniello will take on No. 3 redshirt senior Daton Fix at 133 pounds. These matchups, among others at 184 pounds and 197 pounds, are expected to provide intriguing narratives and important statistics for each wrestler.