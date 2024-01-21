Pitbull's Run: Nkosikhona Mhlakwana's Renewed Contract and Ambitions

The world of ultramarathons is set for a captivating year as South African athlete Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, affectionately known as "Pitbull", renews his contract with Hollywood Athletics Club and sets his sights on the upcoming South African Championships. This comes after his impressive showings at the Comrades Marathon, a prestigious race that saw a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned with a bang in 2022.

The Return of the Comrades Marathon

The Comrades Marathon, a gruelling ultramarathon race that is both a test of physical endurance and mental fortitude, was put on hold for two consecutive years due to the pandemic. However, the event made a triumphant return in 2022 with the Down Run. It was during this race that Mhlakwana, nicknamed "Pitbull" for his tenacious spirit, secured a remarkable sixth-place finish. Undeterred by the challenges, he continued his competitive streak but fell short of a gold medal in the subsequent Down Run, finishing 12th.

A Mutual Bond: Mhlakwana and Hollywood Athletics Club

Following these events, Mhlakwana renewed his contract with the Hollywood Athletics Club, expressing satisfaction with the mutual relationship and the invaluable support he's received from club officials, Mr. Morgan Shandu, and Greg Glossop. This bond is more than a mere contractual obligation; it's a testament to the collaborative spirit that underpins the athletic realm. Mhlakwana's gratitude extends beyond his club, acknowledging the backing from his sponsors Puma and 32GI, which has significantly contributed to his sporting journey.

Looking Ahead: The Nedbank Runified 50km Race and Comrades Marathon

With his contract renewal and unwavering support from his sponsors, Mhlakwana's gaze is now firmly set on the Nedbank Runified 50km race, which also serves as the South African 50km Championships. Scheduled to take place in Gqeberha on February 25, he is eyeing a strong performance in this event as a precursor to the ultimate challenge - the next Comrades Marathon in June. Driven by ambition and resilience, Mhlakwana hopes to make his club and sponsors proud with his performance, symbolizing not just personal triumph but a collective victory.