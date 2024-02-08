Piqua High School Seniors Commit to College Football: Parker James and Ky Warner Embark on New Journeys

In the heart of Ohio, Piqua High School bore witness to a significant milestone as two of its senior football players, Parker James and Ky Warner, pledged their collegiate commitments. On February 8, 2024, the duo signed their letters of intent, marking the beginning of their college football careers at Walsh University and Capital University, respectively.
The Anchor of Piqua's Offense
Parker James, a towering figure at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, has been an indispensable force on Piqua's offensive line for the past two seasons. His parents, John and Robin James, looked on with pride as their son made his commitment official. Walsh University's coaching staff played a pivotal role in attracting James, who expressed his determination to continue honing his skills at the college level.
James's improvement throughout his high school career has been nothing short of remarkable. His prowess extends beyond football, having made a significant impact on Piqua's wrestling team as well. As a center, James has been instrumental in the team's impressive rushing and passing yards, showcasing his extraordinary dedication and talent.
A Versatile Force
Ky Warner, son of Jayson Warner and Nicole Hutson, has been a versatile asset to Piqua's football team. Throughout his high school tenure, Warner demonstrated his athletic adaptability by playing various positions, including quarterback and running back. This multifaceted experience will serve him well as he transitions to playing safety at Capital University.
Warner's contributions to Piqua's football team have been significant. He has amassed an impressive number of passing and rushing yards, along with touchdowns. Moreover, he has played a crucial role in the team's defense, contributing to tackles and tackles for loss.
New Chapters Await
As they embark on the next chapter of their football careers, both James and Warner are brimming with excitement and determination. They expressed their eagerness to specialize and excel in their respective positions at the collegiate level. The Piqua High School community looks forward to watching them flourish, carrying forward the legacy of their alma mater with pride and dedication.
In the grand tapestry of sports, these moments of transition are more than just the sum of their parts. They are the threads that weave together stories of ambition, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. As Parker James and Ky Warner prepare to take the field for their respective universities, they carry with them not just the hopes of their families and communities, but also the indomitable spirit of Piqua High School.