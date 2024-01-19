Pipo Derani Dominates Second Practice Session at Roar Before the 24

In an electrifying display of speed and precision, reigning IMSA Champion Pipo Derani stole the spotlight during the second practice session at the Roar Before the 24 event. Behind the wheel of his Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, Derani clocked a swift lap time of 1:35.217s, setting an unrivaled pace for the upcoming Daytona 24 Hours race.

A Prelude to the Prestigious Daytona 24 Hours Race

The session, serving as a vital prelude to the prestigious endurance race, witnessed Derani outpacing Connor De Phillippi's BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 by a mere 0.377 seconds. Not far behind was Laurens Vanthoor, maneuvering his Porsche 963 with a lag of 0.504 seconds. The 59-car field encompassed a diverse range of classes, with the initial 15 minutes earmarked for LMP2 and GTD entrants, and the last quarter-hour dedicated to GTD Pro and GTP competitors.

On-track Action and Standout Performances

A red flag halted the session 55 minutes in, triggered by Michael Dinan's spin in the Tower Motorsports LMP2 car. However, the rest of the practice was smooth sailing, with no further interruptions marring the racetrack. Other noteworthy performances included Filipe Albuquerque securing the fourth place in the Acura ARX, and Alex Palou's commendable sixth-place finish in another Cadillac. Palou made a mark by setting consecutive fastest laps early in the session, proving his mettle on the track.

Class Leaders and the Road Ahead

In the LMP2 class, Christian Rasmussen led the pack in the Era Motorsports Oreca 07-Gibson. Meanwhile, the GTD Pro and GTD classes had the Ford Mustang GT3 and Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R topping their respective categories. The next Roar Before the 24 session will be held on the following Saturday morning, keeping the racers and spectators on their toes for more high-speed action.