Pioneering Spirit: Reflecting on Lakeland College's First Men's Basketball Season Ahead of 55th Reunion

As the Lakeland Community College Lakers class of 1969 gears up for its 55-year reunion, Tony Newman and Bob Booher reminisce about their instrumental roles in founding the college's men's basketball program during the 1968-69 season. Under the guidance of Harriet Bender, the only woman coaching a men's team across all college levels at the time, the team laid the groundwork for what has become a cornerstone of Lakeland's athletic department.

A Trailblazing Beginning

In its inaugural season, the team faced various challenges, including a limited roster of 10 players and a final record of 3-15. Despite these hurdles, the players, led by Bender, fostered a sense of camaraderie and determination. Newman, a key player and one of the six surviving members of that original squad, recalls the unity and enthusiasm that permeated the team, highlighting the opportunity to pursue college degrees while playing a beloved sport. Booher, initially an unpaid assistant coach and student, aspired to a coaching career, a dream that would eventually materialize through his contributions to Lakeland and beyond.

Building a Legacy

Throughout the season, Lakeland faced opponents like Dyke College and Cuyahoga Community College, along with JV teams from John Carroll, Baldwin Wallace, and Hiram. Despite being novices and facing established programs, the team's spirit never wavered. Booher reflects on the unique dynamic between the players and Coach Bender, emphasizing the mutual respect and the shared journey of launching the basketball program from scratch. This inaugural season laid the foundation for Lakeland's future in collegiate athletics, with both the men's and women's basketball programs thriving in subsequent years.

Reflections and Reunions

As the 55-year reunion approaches, both Newman and Booher look back with pride on their contributions to Lakeland's athletic history. The reunion, set against the backdrop of current Lakeland basketball games, promises to be a momentous occasion, rekindling old memories and creating new ones. The legacy of the 1968-69 team continues to resonate, with the men's team boasting a 21-3 overall record and the women's team at 12-8 going into the regular-season finale. Newman and Booher's reflections underscore the enduring impact of their pioneering efforts, celebrating the spirit of camaraderie and ambition that marked the beginning of Lakeland's basketball journey.