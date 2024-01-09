en English
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022

In a poignant ceremony, Savita Kanswal, the pioneering mountaineer and the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within 16 days, was posthumously honored with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in the realm of Land Adventure. Her commendable achievements, the embodiment of resilience, courage, and relentless pursuit of excellence, have not only left an indelible mark on the history of mountaineering but also kindled the spirit of adventure in the hearts of many.

Honoring a Legacy of Courage and Determination

The Tenzing Norgay National Courage Award-2022 recognized Savita Kanswal’s exceptional accomplishments, including her historic ascents of Mount Everest, Lhotse, Mount Trishul, Mount Tuliyan, Kolahai, and Mount Labuche. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi, with Savita’s father, Radheshyam Kanswal, accepting the honor on her behalf—a moment brimming with emotion and pride.

A Trailblazer Honored Posthumously

Savita’s illustrious mountaineering career was tragically cut short in October 2022, when she lost her life in an avalanche while carrying out the critical task of lead climber and fixing ropes on the summit to Draupadi Ka Danda-II. Yet, her spirit lives on through her groundbreaking achievements and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future adventurers.

Inspiring Future Generations

As the first Indian woman to conquer two 8000M peaks—Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu—in an extraordinary span of 16 days, Savita Kanswal’s legacy continues to inspire and motivate. Her unwavering commitment to excellence, epitomized in her mountaineering feats, serves as a testament to her courage and determination. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 not only commemorates Savita’s remarkable feats but also stands as a powerful source of inspiration for future adventurers.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

