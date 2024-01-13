en English
Accidents

Pinturault’s Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Pinturault’s Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit

In a heartrending turn of events at the Lauberhorn circuit in Wengen, celebrated French skier Alexis Pinturault’s season was abruptly halted due to a severe injury during the Super-G event. Pinturault, a 34-time World Cup winner and a three-time Olympic medalist, suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament after a catastrophic fall. Pinturault, who recently became a father, was airlifted to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Unpredictable Conditions Lead to Multiple Falls

While Pinturault’s accident was the most severe, he was not the only athlete to fall on the slopes of the Lauberhorn circuit. Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen also took a tumble, albeit escaping major injuries. Pinturault’s misfortune and the series of falls have spurred a discussion about the safety of the course conditions. Speed specialist Dominique Paris and Swiss ski star Odermatt voiced their concerns about the deteriorating track conditions, emphasizing the increased risk of injuries.

Race Director Criticizes Slope Conditions

Race director Rainer Salzgeber echoed the athletes’ concerns, criticizing the poor conditions of the slope. These complaints come ahead of the traditional downhill race scheduled for Saturday on the same course. Despite the expressed concerns, not all commentary about the track was negative. Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel assured that some sections of the track, such as the Silberhornsprung, had seen improvements.

Hope for Improvements in Course Conditions

Though the incidents have cast a shadow over the proceedings, there is hope for improvements. Caviezel noted that the Langtern Pass, the site of von Allmen’s fall, had seen significant improvements due to meticulous preparation. With another night of work on the course ahead, the authorities are likely aiming to ensure better conditions for the upcoming downhill race.

The incidents at the Lauberhorn circuit have highlighted the inherent risks in competitive skiing and underscored the need for stringent safety measures and well-maintained racing conditions. As the skiing community grapples with Pinturault’s accident and the concerns raised, it is hoped that further measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

Accidents Sports Switzerland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

