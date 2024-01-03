Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats

Defying the odds and making waves at the Putrajaya Lake Club, Malaysia, is the Pink Challengers, a dragon boat team whose members are predominantly breast cancer survivors. Dressed in their distinctive pink attire, they paddle with grit and determination, opposite the Prime Minister’s Office, a testament to their resilience and will to fight back.

The Role of Dragon Boating in Preventing Lymphoedema

Debbie Wong, the team’s president and a two-time breast cancer survivor, underscores the significant role dragon boating plays for individuals like her. The sport serves as a vital preventive measure against lymphoedema, a common post-surgical complication experienced by breast cancer survivors. This condition involves swelling caused by the removal of lymph nodes. According to Wong, dragon boating is a fitting physical activity as it necessitates movements that help hinder lymph build-up without excessively straining the upper body.

Victorious Paddle Strokes

The Pink Challengers take their training seriously, participating in both local and international competitions. Their dedication and perseverance have borne fruit, as evidenced by their recent triumph at the 8th Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta. Here, they clinched a gold medal, a testament to their strength and fighting spirit. They are not just survivors; they are champions.

A New Lease on Life

For Wong, her diagnosis led to a new zest for life. She encourages others to live happily and pursue their passions, embodying the spirit of the Pink Challengers. Another team member, Tiong Wai Yin, who is battling metastatic breast cancer, echoes this sentiment. Dragon boating has infused her with hope and a sense of belonging. Her experience with the team has helped her become more open and optimistic about life.

The Pink Challengers was originally formed under the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia in 2005. In 2020, they became an independent club, continuing their journey of hope, resilience, and camaraderie on the water.