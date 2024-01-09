en English
Golf

Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Ping, the renowned golf equipment manufacturer, has made strides in golf technology with the introduction of its new generation of Blueprint irons, the Blueprint T and S. These irons, designed with feedback from Tour players, are engineered to provide superior performance and control, appealing to both professional and amateur golfers alike.

Blueprint S: A Blend of Forgiveness and Precision

The Blueprint S irons stand out with their forged and forgiving cavity-back design. They feature a new ‘precision pocket’ forging technique that creates a pocket in the cavity of the 3-, 4-, and 5-irons. This innovative design aims to increase stability on mishits. The precision pocket is concealed beneath an elastomer insert, providing a soft feel at impact, a feature that resonates with golfers looking for an improved playing experience. These irons are available in both steel ($230) and graphite ($245) options.

Blueprint T: Tradition Meets Innovation

On the other hand, the Blueprint T irons maintain a traditional muscle-back shape, a preferred design for many golfers. These irons are designed to deliver precision and feel, catering to the specific demands of low-handicap players. The Blueprint T irons embody a single-piece forging with a muscle-back design, offering advanced forgiveness and precise performance details.

Shared Features and Availability

Both the Blueprint S and T irons come with Ping’s patented HydroPearl 2.0 finish, which ensures consistent spin in wet conditions, a crucial aspect for golfers playing in varied weather conditions. The irons also share standard lofts, offering easy integration into combo sets. The Blueprint S & T irons are available for preorder and will hit retail stores on January 25, setting the pace for golf technology in 2024.

Golf Sports Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

