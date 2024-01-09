Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness

Ping, the renowned golf equipment manufacturer, has made strides in golf technology with the introduction of its new generation of Blueprint irons, the Blueprint T and S. These irons, designed with feedback from Tour players, are engineered to provide superior performance and control, appealing to both professional and amateur golfers alike.

Blueprint S: A Blend of Forgiveness and Precision

The Blueprint S irons stand out with their forged and forgiving cavity-back design. They feature a new ‘precision pocket’ forging technique that creates a pocket in the cavity of the 3-, 4-, and 5-irons. This innovative design aims to increase stability on mishits. The precision pocket is concealed beneath an elastomer insert, providing a soft feel at impact, a feature that resonates with golfers looking for an improved playing experience. These irons are available in both steel ($230) and graphite ($245) options.

Blueprint T: Tradition Meets Innovation

On the other hand, the Blueprint T irons maintain a traditional muscle-back shape, a preferred design for many golfers. These irons are designed to deliver precision and feel, catering to the specific demands of low-handicap players. The Blueprint T irons embody a single-piece forging with a muscle-back design, offering advanced forgiveness and precise performance details.

Shared Features and Availability

Both the Blueprint S and T irons come with Ping’s patented HydroPearl 2.0 finish, which ensures consistent spin in wet conditions, a crucial aspect for golfers playing in varied weather conditions. The irons also share standard lofts, offering easy integration into combo sets. The Blueprint S & T irons are available for preorder and will hit retail stores on January 25, setting the pace for golf technology in 2024.